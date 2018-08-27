Nissan announces details about the new 2019 Versa Sedan and Versa S with 5-speed manual gearbox. With a starting price of $12,360USD, the new guy in the family has a lot to showcase. For example, building from the 2018 model, the revised Versa comes with RearView Monitor as standard feature, revised audio system and tons of handy goodies. Let's check out more!

Additional features include 7-inch color touchscreen, Streaming audio via Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, AM/FM audio system with four speakers and USB connectivity for iPod and other compatibility features. Also, there's a special optional SV Special Edition pack that includes 15-inch aluminum alloy wheels, fog lights and front fascia chrome accents, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Start system, Vehicle Immobilizer and Easy Fill Tire Alert.

Versa Sedan's interior offers ample space for legs and heads, and adopts convenience features as RearView monitor and hands-free text messaging assistant.

In terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle comes with a 109hp 1.6-liter 4-cylinder power unit that also features numerous fuel-efficient and power-enhancing technologies. There's also an optional Xtronic gearbox that utilizes an auxiliary planetary gearing that enhances efficiency and provides additional enjoyment of driving. Fuel economy is rated 31mpg city, 39 highway and 34 combined.

Source: Nissan