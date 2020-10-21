The Nissan LEAF has scored a hat trick of official recognition for used examples of the popular EV.

The Nissan LEAF (40kWh), launched in 2018, has been named Used Electric Car of the Year in the What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards 2021. The first-generation model, on sale from 2011-2017, also won its price point (up to £13,000) in the same category. Consumer champion Which? The magazine has also named the first generation LEAF a "Best Buy" for 2020 in its annual reliability survey.

Mark Pearson, Used Car Editor, What Car? said; "We're delighted to give the Nissan LEAF our Used Electric Car of the Year Award this year. This second-generation model is a truly affordable EV that's always impressed us for its practicality and ease of use, and with its impressive real-world range it's also a great everyday proposition."

"With plenty of used examples around now starting from some pleasingly low prices, it really does bring zero-emissions motoring within the reach of a large number of buyers."

What Car? praised the "rounded and refined package" of the second-generation Nissan LEAF (40kWh), with its driving range, practical boot space, and standard-fit safety technologies such as blind-spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition.

The first-generation Nissan LEAF was also commended by What Car? against similarly priced electric car rivals for its practicality and reliability. The LEAF won its price point in the same Used EV category because numerous post-2017 examples within a £13,000 budget feature the higher capacity 30kWh battery pack giving the LEAF greater range over rivals.

The annual Which? car reliability survey sees more than 47,000 motorists surveyed about their cars so consumers can be more informed with reliability ratings for hundreds of cars. In the data collected, it was determined the reliability in years three to eight of the first-generation Nissan LEAF's life was class-leading. The LEAF was awarded a prestigious "Best Buy" title.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd., said; "We're delighted to see both generations of Nissan LEAF continuing to receive official praise in the growing used EV market. The LEAF is the entry point to EV driving for thousands of motorists, whether that's in the latest generation LEAF e+ or used examples which now date back to 2011 and represent a very accessible route to EV ownership."

"Nissan focuses on ensuring its product line-up offers customers value and enjoyment at every stage of the car's lifecycle. Through innovation and a pioneering spirit, we've led the EV market for almost a decade and have successfully converted thousands of drivers to the benefits of zero-emissions driving. It's also great to hear that the advanced technologies we developed on the Nissan LEAF were a major factor in both generations of the vehicle receiving these awards."

The Nissan LEAF (2018>) has previously been awarded for its used credentials. It was named the "Best Used Electric Car" in the Driving Electric 2020 Awards which celebrates the best hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric cars on sale today.

These awards come in addition to a long line of accolades for the first-generation Nissan LEAF, which was recognized in the used car market as the "Best EV" in the Auto Express Used Car Awards three years in a row from 2016-2018.