Four Hyundai vehicles were featured at this year's Good Housekeeping's Best New Family Cars for 2021. The brand is recognized for the new Kona as Best Compact SUV, Accent as Best Subcompact sedan, Sonata as Best Midsize sedan and new Sonata Hybrid was recognized as Best Hybrid sedan.

The experts from the Good Housekeeping Institute joined forces with Car and Driver in order to honor the best machines and options for every type of modern family. There were hundreds of vehicles attending the competition, but only a tight list of finalists was considered for winners.

Having such a strong Hyundai product presence in this year's Good Housekeeping Institute's joint product assessment with Car and Driver is an honor we accept proudly, said Ricky Lao, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America. We are grateful for the recognition as it reinforces our commitment to provide appealing, desirable, and practical products that meet consumer preferences.

As it seems, Hyundaiteam continues to impress both brand skeptics and enthusiasts with its rich lineup of modern cars, SUVs, and all kinds of advanced technologies. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced via more than 820 dealerships in the US and more than half of these are built at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.