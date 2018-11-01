Hyundai has recently unveiled a hot new i30 N machine and it has become some kind of brand's famous child – with a total of 250hp and 353Nm of torque, along with refined drivetrain system and sexy exterior looks, new i30 N has managed to catch the eye of both sceptics and fans.

However, specialists at TurboZentrum in Berlin have decided to add a bit more spice to the overall recepie and geared the sexy Asian beast with a so-called Stage 3 upgrade turbo and some additional goodies that altogether push the 2.0-liter four-cylinder power unit to the titanic 400hp. Neat!

What the team has done in details is to include an enlarged, machined compressor wheel with extended tip technology, larger exhaust wheel and has done certain revisions on the compressor and exhaust housings. As part of the tuning and optimization process, the engineers have also included an exclusive coated friction bearing that significantly improves the dry-run properties and ensures longer lifecycle for the turbocharger. And last, but not least, the vehicle has been fine-tuned in accordance with TurboZentrum's own high standards. As you might expect, such fine-balancing greatly surpasses the stock specifications. The result is pretty neat – a turbocharger with significantly more power and capabilities, compared to the original one. Enjoy!

Source: TurboZentrum