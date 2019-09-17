AutoPacific team has named the Hyundai Kona a winner at the 2019 Ideal Vehicle Award! New Kona has managed to earn the highest overall vehicle score in the Compact Crossover SUV Segment. The award itself recognizes vehicles for their quality and capabilities, blended with owners' expectations and personal satisfaction.

2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards (IVA) are based on responses from more than 50,000 owners of new machines across major manufacturers. Based only on owner input, AutoPacific IVA measures the level of fusion between owner expectations and reality. Scores and results are developed using results from organization's national New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey. Respondents to the survey are owners of new model vehicles and trucks purchased from September through December 2018.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the award-winning Kona comes with standard equipment, which includes a seven-inch LCD touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone incorporation, LED Daytime Running Lights and a suite of advanced safety features, which include Rearview camera with Dynamic Guidance, Vehicle Stability Management System, Hill Start Assist Control, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Lane Assist System.

Furthermore, there' also a premium infotainment system with tons of connectivity features, including the optional Sirius XM Radio, HD Radio and next-gen Blue Link LTE-powered connectivity.

Source: Hyundai