MG Motor UK announces the launch of a new flagship model, the all-new MG HS, an advanced C-segment SUV, especially created for families and travel enthusiasts. The vehicle offers a sexy and sporty exterior styling, a wide and comfortable interior and tons of advanced gadgets. Let's find out more, shall we?

The new MG HS features a muscular body with a revised stellar grille, a rear set of twin tailpipes and an aluminum lower bumper for this classy and elegant finish. For the interior, the design team has chosen soft-touch materials, piano key buttons, turbine design air vents and soft-touch door cards. There are also twin air vents, two USB ports and a sleek fold-out armrest for the rear seat passengers. And let's not forget the two cup holders!

In terms of drivetrain system, the new MG HS is geared by the brand's exclusive 162hp turbo petrol unit, which is available for all three trim levels. It can be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT transmission. The model also comes with Super Sport button, which engages vehicle's Sport mod and illuminates the entire interior in red ambient lightning. Neat!

In terms of safety and utility features, MG HS provides quality driving experience with the aid of Active Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Intelligent Headlight Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and Door Opening Warning.

Going on sale in November, the all-new MG HS becomes the fourth vehicle in the lineup along MG3 hatchback, MG ZS compact SUV and the all-electric MG ZS EV. The new family member also comes with MG's famous 7-year warranty. Sweet!

Source: MG