2021 marks Jeep's 80th birthday and the renowned brand will celebrate with an exclusive Wrangler lineup with tons of neat features.

Jeep Wrangler MY21

The lineup comes with an agile 2.0-liter 272hp Euro 6D petrol unit and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This setup produces a total of 243g/km CO2 emissions and features tons of technologies that contribute to a smooth and rewarding driving experience, and, as expected, to enhanced performance rates and capabilities.

Speaking of features and technologies, the Wrangler MY21 comes with Selec-Speed control, an off-road cruise control, which allows the driver to maintain a steady speed when going through rocks and other types of low-speed maneuvers. Other goodies include a selectable tire fill alert, an exclusive Off-Road Plus driving mode, and more.

In terms of styling and utilities, the 80th-anniversary edition comes with Neutral Grey Metallic grille, headlight and fog lights, exclusive 18-inch two-tone alloys, full LED high-visibility headlights with auto high beam control, body-color hardtop, and, of course, 80th Anniversary badges.

The interior features black leather seats with tungsten stitching, and a leather-wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching and Berber floor mats. Also part of the standard equipment is the Uconnect 8.4 NAV system with a large 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration, and a premium 9-speaker Alpine audio system with a powerful 552W subwoofer.

Safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, Keyless Enter 'N Go, forward collision warning, advanced brake assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop.